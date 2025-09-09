Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, adropof20.5% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of Enagas stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Enagas has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Enagas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 438.0%. This is a boost from Enagas’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.

Enagas Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

