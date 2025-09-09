Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 206,096 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE NRG opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

