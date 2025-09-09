Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 71,899 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

