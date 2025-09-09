Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1%

ALSN opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $122.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

