Empowered Funds LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 198.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $393,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,861,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,089,686.10. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,015 shares of company stock worth $15,413,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.