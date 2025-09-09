Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.57. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

