Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.90.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

