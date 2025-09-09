Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 628,930 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 628,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,322,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VTIP stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.