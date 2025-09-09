Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 50,360 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 108.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ingredion by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

