Ecp Controlco, Llc Purchases 2,068 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $26,801.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,438,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,559,745.92. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 14,358 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $190,387.08.

On Monday, August 11th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $375,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 17,303 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $257,468.64.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 19,852 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $295,397.76.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 17,583 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $270,778.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 16,467 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $247,334.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.7% in the second quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 2,714,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 261,987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 80.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

