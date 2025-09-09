Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 49.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 122.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $106.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.42.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J & J Snack Foods

About J & J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.