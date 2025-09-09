Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $900,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $197.68 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
