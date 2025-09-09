Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $891,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $285.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.