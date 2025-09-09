Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.16% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 30.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 1.8%

STKL opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39. SunOpta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.