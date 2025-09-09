Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,427.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,665.50. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,705 shares of company stock valued at $991,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.