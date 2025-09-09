Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $833,000 Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,007.88. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total transaction of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,700.35. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $203.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

