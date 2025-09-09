Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.1% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,519,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,314,000 after acquiring an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 69,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

GOOG stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

