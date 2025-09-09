Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $800,000 Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of Aspen Aerogels worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,373,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,740,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,449,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 1,240,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,588,632 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Barclays downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.0%

ASPN stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

