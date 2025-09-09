Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after buying an additional 186,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 180.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $16,075,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 81,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $184.11. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Novanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

