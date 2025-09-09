Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27,856.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,467.75. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,546.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $563,584 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

