Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 308.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,197.50. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

