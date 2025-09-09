Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,349.17.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,122 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,259.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total transaction of £285,983.06. Insiders own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

