Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Up 5.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 141,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,894,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,810,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 760,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.