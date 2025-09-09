Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

