Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $580.68 and last traded at $578.60, with a volume of 155559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.