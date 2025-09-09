DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.