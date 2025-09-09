Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,632 ($22.11) and last traded at GBX 1,685.33 ($22.83), with a volume of 10141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,664 ($22.54).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Derwent London Plc will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
