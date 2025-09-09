Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deckers Outdoor stock on August 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/7/2025.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.7%

DECK stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.