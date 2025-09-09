Dean Capital Management Sells 11,773 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 15,381.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 341.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 733.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Wall Street Zen raised Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.