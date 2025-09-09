Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $94,107,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.