Dean Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

