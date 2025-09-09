Dean Capital Management Has $1.74 Million Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

