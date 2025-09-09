Dean Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,685,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

