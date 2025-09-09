Dean Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3,784.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.88 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

