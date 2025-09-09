Dean Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,266,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after buying an additional 1,618,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,145,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,200,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,150,000 after buying an additional 743,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after buying an additional 3,046,064 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

