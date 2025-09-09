Dean Capital Management Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 472.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CNP opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

