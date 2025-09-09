Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the quarter. Innovex International makes up about 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Innovex International during the first quarter worth $270,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovex International by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 728,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter.

Innovex International Stock Down 1.5%

INVX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Innovex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Innovex International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $224.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Innovex International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Innovex International Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

