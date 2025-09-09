Dean Capital Management Buys 4,725 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6,244.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

