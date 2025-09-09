Dean Capital Management Acquires 575 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after buying an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,258,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 397,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

