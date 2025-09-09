Dean Capital Management Acquires 15,066 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

