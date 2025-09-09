DCM Advisors LLC Sells 6,662 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

