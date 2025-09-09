DCM Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%.The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

