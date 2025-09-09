DCM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.