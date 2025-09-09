CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $468.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.92. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $254.43 and a 52 week high of $470.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -139.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

