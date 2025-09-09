Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.5938.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,515,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,772,000 after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $56,521,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,292,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 194,918 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.