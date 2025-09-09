Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,126,300 shares, adeclineof19.5% from the July 31st total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Shares of CURLF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
