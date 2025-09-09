Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,200 shares, agrowthof31.2% from the July 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

