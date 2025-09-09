CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $421.28 and last traded at $423.53. 704,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,695,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.06.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.94, a PEG ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.94 and a 200-day moving average of $426.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

