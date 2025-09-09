Critical Contrast: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 3.61% 1.75% 0.74% Gaming and Leisure Properties 46.32% 15.43% 5.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Gaming and Leisure Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.92 billion 6.29 $81.15 million $0.43 158.38 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.57 billion 8.67 $784.62 million $2.58 18.58

Gaming and Leisure Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ventas pays out 446.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 120.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ventas has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ventas and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 9 1 2.92 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $74.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $52.69, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Ventas on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

