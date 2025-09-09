Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

